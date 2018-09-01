PORT NORRIS - The Bayshore Center at Bivalve will show a films about sea level rise to open its fall Delaware Bay Speakers Series on Sept. 27.
The evening's title is, "Rising Tides: The Flow of Reality."
It features a screening of the documentary, "High Tide In Dorchester," and a presentation, "Maurice River Cove: Exposed & Unprotected," at 7 p.m., at the Haleyville-Mauricetown Elementary School, 1308 North Avenue, Port Norris in Commercial Township.
"High Tide in Dorchester" is about Dorchester County, Maryland, a low-lying county that is now the fourth largest of Maryland's 23 counties by land area. But scientists have predicted that it will lose so much land area to sea level rise by 2100 or sooner, it will drop to the 14th largest county in that state.
The documentary was created by Sandy Cannon-Brown, Dave Hart and Tom Horton -- the same team that collaborated on "Beautiful Swimmers Revisited" in 2015.
That film was an hour-long documentary inspired by William W. Warner's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic book, "Beautiful Swimmers: Watermen, Crabs and the Chesapeake Bay."
Cannon-Brown will attend the viewing in Port Norris.
"Maurice River Cove: Exposed & Unprotected," is a short presentation on sea level rise issues on the Delaware Bay.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children (10-17) and available online at www.bayshorecenter.org or by phone at 856-785-2060.
Doors open at 6:30pm followed by the screening at 7:00pm.
