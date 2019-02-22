A bill to establish a voluntary retirement savings plan through payroll deduction for working families whose employers do not offer such plans passed the state Senate Thursday.
According to the AARP, the average Social Security benefit for a 65 years or older family is about $19,000 a year. But the average older New Jersey family spends $23,000 a year of food, utilities, and health care alone, said State Senator Chris Brown, R-Atlantic. He was a co-sponsor of the bipartisan bill.
“Clearly, Social Security isn’t enough, and, sadly, ... the average working family only has $3,000 set aside for retirement, while about 1.7 million private sector employees in New Jersey do not have access to a retirement savings plan,” said sponsor of the bill State Senator Chris Brown.
The savings plans would be portable, said Contributions would be pre-tax -- no taxes on the money would be paid until it is withdrawn for use.
“Encouraging working families to save early and often helps everyone,” Brown said.
It had already passed the Assembly, and now heads to the Governor for his approval.
S-2891, the New Jersey Secure Choice Savings Program Act, would create a public-private partnership between the state and a professional financial institution, Brown said.
The program would be easy to set up and there would be no ongoing costs or risk to employers or the state, according to Brown.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.