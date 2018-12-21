The endless extensions of the National Flood Insurance Program continue, without addressing reform needed for the program to become sustainable.
The latest deadline was Friday, but outgoing New Jersey Congressman Tom MacArthur, who was defeated in his re-election bid, said his bill to extend it through May 31, 2019 had passed the House. It had passed the Senate earlier, he said, so it now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.
“The NFIP, which is slated to lapse (Friday) at midnight, provides flood insurance coverage for my constituents in Ocean and Burlington Counties, as well as the 140 million Americans living in coastal counties across the nation,” said MacArthur. “Through all of the chaos in Washington, I am grateful to get this done for those I’ve represented in Congress for the past four years.”
He said he hopes the NFIP will soon be reformed with “increased stability, greater accountability, and affordable coverage for South Jerseyans.”
Low participation rates and unsustainable debt service costs have strained the program for years. Critics contend the NFIP’s outdated pricing policies don’t charge homeowners according to true risk.
The program is more than $20 billion in debt, even after Congress forgave about $16 billion it owed.
Bills to reform the program have been controversial, as homeowners object to paying more and insurance companies are fighting to maintain fees of more than 30 cents on the dollar just to write policies.
There have been about 10 extensions in the past year. Recent extensions were short, to just Dec. 7 and then Dec. 21.
