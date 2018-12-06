A bipartisan bill to help provide mental health, family counseling, employment and housing services to veterans passed the Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Committee Thursday.
“With the ongoing war on terrorism increasing the demand for help for our returning heroes, it would be a sin to let any veteran in need of mental health counseling, a decent place to live or even job training fall through the cracks,” said sponsor State Senator Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, a combat veteran himself.
A co-sponsor is Democrat State Senator Jeff Van Drew, D-Cumberland, Cape May, Atlantic, said Brown.
While the federal Veterans Administration is supposed to provide for such services, in reality the VA is not meeting all of their needs, said Brown. He said the state needs to step up and fill in the gaps.
"Many veterans still tell me changes from the VA are coming slowly and they are still facing obstacles in getting some of the basic mental health, counseling and training services," said Brown.
The bill, S-1656, would create the "Veterans Assistance Grant Program" in the Department of Military and Veterans’ Affairs. According to Brown, under the bill grants to non-profit organizations and government entities would be funded by monies appropriated by the Legislature, funds received as donations, fees from applicants, and return on investment in a grant fund.
“There are a number of groups dedicated to improving the lives of our men and women who served, and this bill can help make sure veterans’ services are available, accessible, and obtainable," said Brown.
He is hoping the bill will be voted on by the next full session of the Legislature Dec. 17, but if not Brown said he is confident it will pass in the next session.
