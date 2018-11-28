Retiring Congressman Frank LoBiondo, R-2, is celebrating approval of a bill to authorize a two-year, $10 billion budget for the Coast Guard -- and it's named after him.
The "Frank LoBiondo Coast Guard Authorization Act" now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.
"Naming this legislation for our retiring colleague ... is an acknowledgement of his championship of the Coast Guard throughout his congressional career," said Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Bill Shuster, of Pennsylvania.
LoBiondo is a senior member of the House Coast Guard & Maritime Transportation Subcommittee.
"So few issues have been bipartisan across the board during my time in Congress, but supporting the Coast Guard was always one of them," said Frank LoBiondo. "It is one of the truest honors of my life to have represented the Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May and Air Station Atlantic City for 24 years in Congress."
Passed with bipartisan support, it provides $7.9 billion for operating expenses and $2.9 billion for construction, renovation and facilities improvement, according to LoBiondo.
It also provides up to $167 million for three new Fast Response Cutters, authorizes a multi-year contract for three National Security Cutters, and requires the Coast Guard to establish its own land-based unmanned aircraft system program.
It will provide regulatory relief for fishermen in New Jersey, LoBiondo said, by eliminating a requirement that both the Coast Guard and Environmental Protection Agency maintain discharge requirements for commercial fishing vessels.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.