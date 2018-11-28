101618_nws_lobiondo
Retiring Congressman Frank LoBiondo, R-2, is celebrating  approval of a bill to authorize a two-year, $10 billion budget for the Coast Guard -- and it's named after him.

The "Frank LoBiondo Coast Guard Authorization Act" now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.

"Naming this legislation for our retiring colleague ... is an acknowledgement of his championship of the Coast Guard throughout his congressional career," said Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Bill Shuster, of Pennsylvania.

LoBiondo is a senior member of the House Coast Guard & Maritime Transportation Subcommittee.

"So few issues have been bipartisan across the board during my time in Congress, but supporting the Coast Guard was always one of them," said Frank LoBiondo. "It is one of the truest honors of my life to have represented the Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May and Air Station Atlantic City for 24 years in Congress."

Passed with bipartisan support, it provides $7.9 billion for operating expenses and $2.9 billion for construction, renovation and facilities improvement, according to LoBiondo.

It also provides up to $167 million for three new Fast Response Cutters, authorizes a multi-year contract for three National Security Cutters, and requires the Coast Guard to establish its own land-based unmanned aircraft system program.

It will provide regulatory relief for fishermen in New Jersey, LoBiondo said, by eliminating a requirement that both the Coast Guard and Environmental Protection Agency maintain discharge requirements for commercial fishing vessels.

