The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities will hold a public meeting Friday on how to increase the use of renewable energy like solar and wind over the next three years.
Gov. Phil Murphy has a goal of 100 percent renewable energy in the state by 2050.
The Clean Energy Law, which Gov. Phil Murphy signed in May, required the percentage of energy sold from renewables increase to 21 percent by January 1, 2020, to 35 percent by January 1, 2025 and to 50 percent by January 1, 2030.
The meeting will be held 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the offices of the Board, 44 S. Clinton Avenue, 1st Floor Multipurpose Room in Trenton.
Written comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. Dec. 10 to Aida Camacho, Secretary, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, 44 South Clinton Avenue, 3rd Floor, Suite 314, CN 350, Trenton, New Jersey 08625.
Written comments may also be submitted electronically to Rule.Comments@bpu.nj.gov in word or another easily converted format.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.