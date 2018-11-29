The state is moving quickly to develop an Offshore Wind Strategic Plan covering 1,200 megawatt solicitations planned for each year in 2020 and 2022, in addition to this year's 1,100 megawatt call for bids.
Three public meetings are set for December, to take input on the plan's development, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities said this week.
The plan will include supply chain infrastructure, workforce development, energy pricing and markets, and environmental protection.
The South Jersey meeting will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Atlantic County Government Building auditorium, 1333 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City.
“We recently opened a solicitation of 1,100 megawatts of offshore wind, the largest single state solicitation in the nation’s history," said BPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso in announcing the meetings.
He said Gov. Phil Murphy recently told the NJBPU to open solicitations of an additional 1,200 megawatts in 2020 and 2022, and public input will be a crucial component in developing a plan for the full 3,500 megawatts of offshore wind power.
The governor has set a goal of 100 percent clean energy for the state by 2050.
The BPU will also hold subject meetings on components of the Strategic Plan early next year, Fiordaliso said.
Other meetings will be held 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Bergen County Community College, and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at Mercer County Community College.
Registration is not mandatory, but encouraged at http://informengage.com/OWSP/.
Comments may be mailed to Aida Camacho, Secretary, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, 44 South Clinton Avenue, 3rd Floor, Suite 314, CN350, Trenton, NJ 08625, or emailed to Offshore.Wind@bpu.nj.gov in PDF or Word format.
