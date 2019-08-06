Ocean City Fire Department
File Photo

OCEAN CITY — Chemicals spilled from a delivery truck in an alley Tuesday in the 700 block between West and Asbury avenues, city officials said.

According to city spokesman Doug Bergen, the truck’s driver reported the spill about 11:45 a.m.

The liquid was reported as sodium hydroxide and sodium hypochlorite, caustic substances used as drain cleaners and water disinfectants.

Nearby businesses were evacuated while cleanup took place because of risks associated with direct contact with the liquid and with breathing fumes from it, Bergen said.

The Cape May County Hazmat Unit responded, and Ocean City Public Works provided sand to soak up the chemicals. The delivery company owner contracted with an environmental company to complete the cleanup.

The spill was limited to the asphalt of the alley. Bergen said it did not reach any storm drain or permeable surface.

The hazardous material, which Bergen said was not part of the delivery to Ocean City, was deep into the cargo area of a delivery truck with multiple destinations.

The environmental company was still on the street cleaning up at 3 p.m.

