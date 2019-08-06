OCEAN CITY — Chemicals spilled from a delivery truck in an alley Tuesday in the 700 block between West and Asbury avenues, city officials said.
According to city spokesman Doug Bergen, the truck’s driver reported the spill about 11:45 a.m.
The liquid was reported as sodium hydroxide and sodium hypochlorite, caustic substances used as drain cleaners and water disinfectants.
Nearby businesses were evacuated while cleanup took place because of risks associated with direct contact with the liquid and with breathing fumes from it, Bergen said.
The Cape May County Hazmat Unit responded, and Ocean City Public Works provided sand to soak up the chemicals. The delivery company owner contracted with an environmental company to complete the cleanup.
The spill was limited to the asphalt of the alley. Bergen said it did not reach any storm drain or permeable surface.
The hazardous material, which Bergen said was not part of the delivery to Ocean City, was deep into the cargo area of a delivery truck with multiple destinations.
The environmental company was still on the street cleaning up at 3 p.m.
What's happening?
The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the resort the week of Aug. 19.
Opening ceremonies take place Monday night, Aug. 19, with the show’s first-ever evening jump by the U.S. Army Golden Knights on the beach between Bellevue and Texas avenues, said chamber Executive Vice President Michael Chait.
Practice day will be Aug. 20, with the show Aug. 21.
Beside the show, the week will also feature a Red, White, and Blue Beach BBQ.
When and Where are these events?
The barbecue is planned for 6:30-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 on the Atlantic City Beach at South Bellevue Avenue and the beach.
The airshow is planned for 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 along the beachfront.
Both events are planned rain or shine.
What does the BBQ entail?
Food will be catered by Dickey's Barbecue Pit, and will include slow-smoked beef brisket and pulled pork, mac and cheese, coleslaw, cornbread, and more.
The even will be topped off with a special night jump performance by the US Army Golden Knights.
What is the the lineup for the airshow?
The lineup is subject to change, but the day will begin with a National Anthem Flag Jump as performed by the Army's Golden Knights, the proceeded by several flybys, aerial demonstrations, and performances from various air showmen, including the US Air Force Thunderbirds.
How much are tickets to the events?
Tickets to the Red, White, and Blue Beach BBQ are $35 for children 12 and under, and $65 for adults. Children four and under do not need a ticket.
Attendees of the airshow can view the performances for free anywhere along the Atlantic City Boardwalk or beach.
Premium seating is available for purchase, and ocean facing hotel rooms will have good views of the show.
What is the Flightline Club?
The Flightline provides views a VIP, shore-side experience of the airshow beneath a tented venue, complete with tables, chairs, on sight restrooms, sound and narration of the flights, and unlimited lunch food and nonalcoholic beverages served from 11 to 2.
Admittance is $55 for adults, and children four and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-atlantic-city-airshow-flight-line-club-tickets-59635427168?aff=AirshowWebsite
Where can I park?
Parking is available throughout the city. Early arrival is recommended.
For the BBQ on Aug. 19, parking is available at Boardwalk Hall for $10.00.
Is there a public transportation option?
Yes, NJ TRANSIT offers an array of options for purchasing rail and bus tickets into, out of, and around Atlantic City. Tickets can be purchased at most public transportation stations. NJ Transit also offers a variety of special fare options for train and bus.
Visit njtransit.com for bus and train schedules.
Is there anything else I should know?
Snacks and beverages are a smart choice to bring. Nonetheless, there many places on the boardwalk to grab a bite to eat. Also, dressing for the occasion is advised.
This is beach after all, so bring some chairs and umbrellas. Cameras and binoculars will also help improve the show.
WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and 1450 AM will provide commentary of the event.
