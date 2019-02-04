Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

Atlantic County is looking for businesses to host summer interns paid by the county's Workforce Development Board. 

Interns ages 16 to 24 will work 21 hours a week for eight weeks between June and August and will be paid $10.50 per hour.

“We hope to attract employers of varying sizes and occupations to help place as many as 100 individuals,” said Rhonda Lowery, executive director of the board.

County Executive Dennis Levinson called it an opportunity for the board to assist both local businesses and young job seekers.

“Businesses obtain paid assistance during the peak summer season and job seekers gain valuable experience that may lead them towards a future career,” said Levinson.

All earnings will be paid by the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board with funding from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce.

Worksite agreements are available online at: atlanticcountywdb.com.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

