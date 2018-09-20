PLEASANTVILLE — The middle and high schools were placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police received a 911 call threatening both campuses. 

Capt. Matthew Hartman said a female 911 caller, who rambled for several minutes and at times was incoherent, referenced a bomb threat directed at North Mill Road. 

Police responded to the schools just before 8:45 a.m. to conduct a search, according to an officer on the scene.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and in conjunction with the Pleasantville School District administration, it was decided to order a shelter-in-place and conduct a sweep of the two schools," Hartman said in a statement. 

By 9:30 a.m., the lockdown was lifted and the buildings were secure, police Chief Sean Riggin said. 

Riggin said Thursday morning the schools were on lockdown for a "vague threat" made toward the schools and that the "children are as safe as they can be."

Multiple police departments, including the Atlantic City Police Department Bomb Squad and Camden County K-9 units, searched the building. Police had the entrances to the schools blocked and urged parents to avoid trying to enter the school.

There was no threat to the public, Riggin said. The investigation is ongoing.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7239

​eserpico@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressSerpico

Tags

Covering breaking news for The Press of Atlantic City since September 2016. Graduate of the University of Maryland, Central Jersey native.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.