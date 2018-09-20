PLEASANTVILLE — The middle and high schools were placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police received a 911 call threatening both campuses.
Capt. Matthew Hartman said a female 911 caller, who rambled for several minutes and at times was incoherent, referenced a bomb threat directed at North Mill Road.
Police responded to the schools just before 8:45 a.m. to conduct a search, according to an officer on the scene.
"Out of an abundance of caution, and in conjunction with the Pleasantville School District administration, it was decided to order a shelter-in-place and conduct a sweep of the two schools," Hartman said in a statement.
By 9:30 a.m., the lockdown was lifted and the buildings were secure, police Chief Sean Riggin said.
Pleasantville PD block entrances to Pleasantville HS & Middle School as K-9 units do a “precautionary search” of the buildings. No word from Police or school district on what caused the Thursday morning search. pic.twitter.com/0S8EX3I8fA— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) September 20, 2018
Riggin said Thursday morning the schools were on lockdown for a "vague threat" made toward the schools and that the "children are as safe as they can be."
Multiple police departments, including the Atlantic City Police Department Bomb Squad and Camden County K-9 units, searched the building. Police had the entrances to the schools blocked and urged parents to avoid trying to enter the school.
There was no threat to the public, Riggin said. The investigation is ongoing.
