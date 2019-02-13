The Diocese of Camden on Wednesday released the names of 56 priests and one deacon they said had credible allegations of sexual abuse reported against them.
The list includes 47 clergy members with ties to churches and schools in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, including Blessed Sacrament in Margate, Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, St. Vincent de Paul in Mays Landing, St. Joseph in Hammonton, and Our Lady Star of the Sea in Atlantic City.
"Most of these incidents occurred in the 1970s and the 1980s and involved male teenagers. It should also be noted that the majority of these priests, all of whose names have been provided to local law-enforcement authorities, are dead," Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan wrote in a statement. "In many cases, a single allegation from 30 or 40 years ago was the only such charge that had ever been made against the priest and was received after he had died. Thus, he was unable to respond to the allegation."
Thirty-three of the 47 are dead, 12 are removed from ministry and the current status of two are unknown, according to the list.
In a statement, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said the state's investigation into clergy abuse is ongoing.
"While this is a positive first step towards transparency and accountability, I hope this spirit of openness continues during the course of our ongoing investigation and in response to our requests for records and information," Grewal said.
Camden is the second of the state's five dioceses to release its list of accused priests and deacons.
"To be certain, the darkest stain on the Catholic Church in the last century was the sexual abuse of minors by priests," Sullivan wrote. "Unfortunately, we have all learned that this 'filth,' as Pope Benedict correctly called it, was more pervasive than anyone imagined, or even thought possible."
Blessed Sacrament, or Holy Trinity parish, in Margate had four former priests make the list: John Bernard, Brendan Sullivan, Roy Hardin, Phillip Matthews and Donal Sheehan. On Thursday, a receptionist at the parish deferred comment to the Diocese of Camden.
The Press of Atlantic City has previously reported on the allegations against some of the men named in the list.
Brendan V. Sullivan served as principal at Holy Spirit High school from 1973 to 1978 and worked in parishes in Margate, Absecon and Ventnor.
According to a previous report, Sullivan was removed from the ministry in 2010 after a man anonymously reported an incident of abuse to the diocese that he claimed happened in Atlantic County in 1981 when he was 14 and Sullivan was with Assumption Parish in Atco, Camden County.
Former Vineland priest John P. Conner was named in a Pennsylvania grand jury report released in August, claiming that Conner molested a 14 year-old child in 1984 in a trailer in Cape May County. Conner was assigned to Bishop Eustace Preparatory in Pennsauken Township, Camdden County at the time of the incident, according to the report.
A spokesperson for the Dioceses of Camden said in August that Connor was stripped of his priestly duties in 2002 and is living in a facility in Missouri designed for priests with abusive backgrounds.
The report also alleges the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office investigated the case, but agreed to put Connor in a pretrial intervention program and erase the priest's record in favor of internal discipline from within the church.
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, announced in November that the Roman Catholic dioceses in New Jersey would undertake a complete review of their files so that by the beginning of 2019 the names of all priests and deacons who have been credibly accused of the sexual abuse of minors would be made public.
The dioceses said then it would undertake this action in coordination with the attorney general's task force examining clergy sexual abuse.
A credible allegation, according to the diocese, is one in which there is reason to believe the allegation is true based on a review of available relevant information.
The Attorney General's Office has set up a tip line for reporting clergy and other forms of sexual abuse at 855-363-6548.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.