Cape May and Deerfield Township will share $64,100 in federal funds for public safety and sewer infrastructure projects, U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd, announced Wednesday.
Cape May City will receive $35,600 to buy and install a public address early warning system along 1.3 miles of its beach promenade, to enhance public safety during storms and other emergencies.
Deerfield Township will get $28,500 to complete a feasibility study for running sewer lines within its Carmel and Rosenhayn sections.
The sewer study will focus on running a main sewer line into the Landis Sewer Authority in Vineland or the Bridgeton treatment facility, allowing Deerfield to reduce the need for septic systems on small lots, according to LoBiondo.
Funds are from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Rural Development office.
“USDA has been a great partner with many communities in South Jersey throughout the years,” said LoBiondo. “These federal grants will allow Cape May to better prepare for emergencies while exploring options to improve the public health of those living in Carmel and Rosenhayn.”
