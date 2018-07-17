Thursday will have mainly sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees. See the full forecast here
Two men were arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault in two separate incidents, according to police.
A.C. boardwalk businesses violated consumer laws, according to the Attorney General.
The Sixers missed out on Kawhi Leonard and Manny Machado.
And check out this gallery of the best area high school football players in the 2000's.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.