EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - Jamie Oriente, an employee at the local Chick-fil-A, was surprised at an annual company conference in Anaheim, California with a $25,000 scholarship toward her higher education.
Oriente, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, 23, had been a student at Stockton University for two years when she had to put her education on hold to help pay off her student loans and her father's medical bills, according to according to Taylor Gill, of Jackson Spalding, a marketing and communications agency for Chick-fil-A.
To help pay those bills, she found a job at the local Chick-fil-A as a team leader and new hire trainer, Gill said.
But now, after being one of 12 Chick-fil-A employees chosen nationwdie for a "True Inspiration" award last week, she'll be able to return to college.
"I'm on top of the world," said Oriente in a press release. "Someone saw my potential and recognized my hard work."
Oriente and her family were flown out to the conference, but she was still surprised by the announcement, according to the press release. Afterward, Oriente and her family toured Disneyland for a day of fun.
Chick-fil-A is awarding more than $15.3 million in scholarships this year to help them pursue a higher education, the company said.
The True Inspiration Scholarship benefits students for leadership and community involvement who have a demonstrated need for financial aid, according to Chick-fil-A. The 12 winners this year averaged 596 hours of community service in 2018.
Chick-fil-A Remarkable Future initiative includes three scholarship opportunities for its emplotees: True Inspiration scholarships, Chick-fil-A leadership scholarship, and educational assistance opportunities.
Unlike most scholarships, Chick-fil-A's can be used in any area of study at any accredited institution. It also remains one of the highest unrestricted employee scholarship investment in the industry, a company press release said.
