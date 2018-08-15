Looking for a way to help advance science without getting a science degree -- or for help in a scientific endeavor from members of the public?
An all-day symposium in Pennington, Burlington County, on Sept. 14 will explore how environmental organizations have used and developed citizen science programs to better understand the environment and engage the public.
It is sponsored by the Association of Conservation Executives and Association of Nature Center Administrators. The keynote speaker will be Mary Ellen Hannibal, author of "Citizen Science: Searching for Heroes and Hope in an Age of Extinction."
The day will highlight a wide range of programs and issues focused on water quality, butterfly migration, bird populations, school children participation, and more through presentations, panel sessions, and open discussions, according to the sponsors.
"This isn’t just about the data," the groups said in a press release. "Citizen science provides enriching and educational experiences for its participants. It can deepen community engagement with your organization and your mission, inspiring participants to learn and take action around environmental issues."
Programs that use citizen scientists can be national in scope like Monarch Watch, Project Budburst, eBird, and FrogWatch or targeted to address a specific local research question. While designed to harvest data, they should also be utilized to meet organizational goals, educate the public and build community, the groups said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.