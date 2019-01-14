The Cape May County Division of Social Services is reaching out to Coast Guard members with information on financial assistance programs, as the federal government shutdown continues into its fourth week, Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton said Monday.
“Cape May County is a Coast Guard Community. These men and women are serving our country without pay and we want to assist in any way that we can,” said Thornton.
Furloughed employees and employees working without pay may be eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Work First New Jersey (WFNJ), and Social Services for the Homeless (SSH), utility/rent arrears prevention funding.
Although the SNAP program is included in the shut-down, efforts are still being made to encourage those affected by the shut-down to apply for benefits as soon as possible, Thornton said.
Social Service employees also will be present at an informational session hosted by the Coast Guard to inform affected employees of local services.
To apply for benefits go to http://oneapp.dhs.state.nj.us; apply in person at the Cape May County Division of Social Services, 4005 Route 9 South, Rio Grande. For information call 609-886-6200 or email socialservices@cmcbss.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.