Cape May County Freeholders Jeff Pierson and Marie Hayes will hold a "County Coffee Chat" at the Yianni’s Café inside the Community Center in Ocean City from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 11, county spokesman Denis Brown said in a press release.
The chats provide a chance for people to ask questions of county leaders in a casual atmosphere, according to Brown.
“I think it is another way to have the Freeholder Board be more responsive to our community,” said Hayes, who is up for re-election this year to the all-Republican Freeholder Board, along with Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton.
Freeholders will hold similar chats in other municipalities in later months, and those dates will be announced soon, the county said.
“I enjoyed having the community come out and speak their mind on what is going on,” said Pierson of previous coffee chats. Pierson is up for re-election in 2020, along with freeholder Will Morey.
“I am very excited to keep it going in 2019,” he said.
The Community Center is at 1735 Simpson Avenue in Ocean City.
