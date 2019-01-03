The Cannon House Office Building, where U.S. Rep.-elect Jeff Van Drew will have his office, is the oldest congressional office building. It was completed in 1908, for the first time giving members offices separate from their desks on the floor of the House of Representatives.

It is located at 27 Independence Ave. SE in Washington, just off the Capitol grounds near the U.S. Botanic Garden, and is a significant example of the Beaux-Arts style of architecture.

The building is connected via an underground walkway to the Capitol building, but is not served by the underground tram that goes to U.S. Senate office buildings and the House's Rayburn office building.

Phase 1 of the renewal of the Cannon building was recently completed, according to a press release from the Office of the Architect of the Capitol. Its historic rotunda has been returned to its original appearance, said Architect of the Capitol Historic Preservation Office Mary Oehrlein. The rotunda includes 18 Corinthian columns, an entablature, a coffered dome and double height windows that frame a picturesque view of the Capitol and grounds.

It was repainted to make the Rotunda look as if it was made of stone — similar to ancient Greek and Roman structures. The skylight, which was replaced during the project, now allows natural light to filter through the space, highlighting architectural details.

The Cannon renewal work will continue through the other wings of the building.

Source: Office of the Architect of the Capitol