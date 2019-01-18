WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, has been appointed to the House Committee on Agriculture, as he expected, he said Friday.
It was his first choice, he said, along with Transportation and Infrastructure, which he did not get.
“For our district, we think of peaches, cranberries, blueberries and tomatoes, as well as sod,” said Van Drew, adding he plans to help New Jersey farmers through his work on that committee.
He will find out next week whether he will get his second choice of Natural Resources.
"Natural Resources deals with a lot of fishing and environment issues," said Van Drew. "That would be good for South Jersey."
Van Drew has said he didn't feel House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, another Democrat, had stopped him from getting any particular committee assignment, after he voted against her speakership earlier this month.
As a freshman, he said, he wasn't expecting to be put on the highly sought-after committees like Appropriations, where seats typically go to those with seniority.
No House member from New Jersey has been on either Agriculture or Natural Resources in years, according to Van Drew.
The Agriculture committee has jurisdiction over rural development and crop insurance, farmland conservation and agricultural research and development.
Agriculture is New Jersey's third-largest industry, Van Drew said, and provides scenic vistas for residents and visitors all year.
