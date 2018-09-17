091118_nws_flooding5
Flooding along 10th St and Haven Ave in Ocean City NJ. Monday Sept 10, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Tuesday will be cloudy with a couple showers in the morning with some storms and possible flooding in the afternoon. Check out Joe's latest column here. 

Hard Rock's new car wash will be opening this week. 

Gov. Murphy has announced $500 million in benefits savings.

And check out this gallery from the Ocean City Airshow. 

Here are our South Jersey High School football MVPs. 

Contact: 609-272-7260

JDeRosier@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDeRosier 

I’ve written for multiple publications including Levittown Now, Passyunk Post, Philadelphia Neighborhoods,Temple News and JUMP Magazine. I’ve covered arts, entertainment, business, music, sports and local government. Experienced in videography.

