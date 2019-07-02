The federal Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City office was involved in an enforcement operation Tuesday morning in the city, spokesman Timothy McMahon said.
McMahon confirmed arrests were made but could not say how many or where in the city they were made because the investigation was ongoing.
More arrests were expected later in the week, McMahon said.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office had no information to release Tuesday, spokeswoman Donna Weaver said.
