PLEASANTVILLE — An Absecon woman died Saturday night after she was fatally struck by a car while attempting to cross the Black Horse Pike, police said.
At 11:53 p.m., police said the driver, Maurice Williams, 38, of Sickerville, Camden County, was traveling east on the pike. Two pedestrians, Elizabeth Turner, 27, and Christopher Soto, 27, both of Absecon, attempted to cross the road and were struck in the left lane, police said.
Turner died at the scene, police said. Soto was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
No summonses have been issued, police said.
Police are investigating. Anyone with information on the crash can call 609-641-6100.
