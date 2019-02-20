The toll increase to $5 for the Delaware Memorial Bridge between New Jersey and Delaware has been postponed two months, and an EZ-Pass discount added, after a vote Wednesday by the Delaware River and Bay Authority Commission.
An original toll increase plan passed in December would have started the new pricing in March. Now it will start May 1, the agency said.
The last general toll increase took place on July 1, 2011, according to the commission.
Other changes made include the adoption of a 25-cent discount for passenger car/small truck users with NJ EZ-Pass or DelDOT.
“E-ZPass saves customers’ time, reduces auto emissions and enhances fuel efficiency,” said Executive Director Tom Cook. “We believe that establishing a preferred rate for the home agencies here will encourage Delaware Memorial Bridge customers who pay with cash to sign up for the program.”
In addition, the Frequent Traveler discount rate increases from $1.25 to $1.75 until Jan. 1, 2021, when it will increase to $2.25.
The Frequent Traveler program is at least 20 trips in 90 calendar days.
The toll increase is expected to generate about $32 million in additional annual revenue to fund the agency’s five year $399 million Capital Improvement Program, according to the commission.
The Capital Improvement Plan total was also decreased from $423 million to $399 million.
The revised toll schedule sets the rate for passenger cars and small trucks at $5.00 while commercial vehicles will pay $2.00 more per axle.
It's just the second time in 30 years that the agency’s commuter and frequent traveler discount programs will be adjusted, the commission said.
Commuters can get the vastly cheaper commuter rate with just 22 trips in a 30 day period, down from 25 in the past.
About 36 million vehicles annually travel across the Twin Spans.
The Delaware Memorial Bridge, which spans the Delaware River and connects two of the most heavily trafficked highway corridors in the Northeast, generates 75% of its operating revenue and 100% of net revenues, according to the commission.
The DRBA, a bi-state governmental agency created by Compact in 1962, owns and operates the Delaware Memorial Bridge, the Cape May- Lewes Ferry, and the Forts Ferry Crossing.
The DRBA also manages corporate and aviation properties through its economic development powers - two airports in New Jersey (Millville Airport and Cape May Airport) and three in Delaware (New Castle Airport, Civil Air Terminal and Delaware Airpark). Visit www.drba.net/.
