HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township Committee candidate Kari Spodofora has filed a petition for a recount after losing her bid for one of two open seats by just 17 votes of 9,630 cast.
Paperwork was filed Wednesday with Atlantic County Superior Court by Herman Law Offices LLC, the attorney for Spodofora and the county Democrats. It requests a recount of all mail-in and provisional ballots by hand.
"There was a 140 percent increase in vote by mails and provisionals in Hamilton," said Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Mike Suleiman, who said the machine for processing them was also giving its operator difficulty during the official public count last Thursday night. "We want to make sure every vote counts."
An impressive 96,369 votes were cast in this year’s midterm election in Atlantic County, acc…
The counting was held up for about two hours as the operator struggled with the machine in front of candidates, political organizers, members of the press and other interested parties.
The certified vote in Hamilton showed Democrat Rodney Guishard far ahead at 4,766, so his seat is not likely in question.
But Republican Arthur Schenker, with 4,517 votes, was just 17 ahead of Democrat Spodofora at 4,500, and she was just 10 ahead of Republican Robert Laws at 4,490.
"We are confident Arthur Schenker will succeed (after a recount) and Republicans will continue to hold a majority in that community, as we have in the past decade," Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis said Wednesday.
A total of 8,393 votes were cast by machine on Election Day in the township, along with 1,053 absentee votes by mail and 184 provisional ballots, for a total of 9,630.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.