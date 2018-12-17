TRENTON — People from all over the political spectrum praised the decision by Democratic leaders to scratch a Monday vote on overhauling how legislative districts are drawn in New Jersey.
“It looks like the system works. Isn't that great?” said state Sen. Chris Brown, R-2, after hearing that Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, both Democrats, had canceled a scheduled vote on a controversial constitutional amendment sponsored in the Senate by Sweeney.
The proposal, which was opposed by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and GOP leaders as well as a wide variety of groups including the League of Women Voters and the ACLU, even drew the criticism of President Barack Obama's former Attorney General Eric Holder.
“We’re happy that leadership heard the concerns of members and the residents of New Jersey," said a Monday statement from Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic. "In the future I hope leadership will look for better bipartisan measures for redistricting.”
The proposal would have required the approval of voters before taking effect. Under it, the commission that draws districts would grow to 13 from 10, with Democratic and Republican legislative leaders as well as state party chairmen selecting commissioners.
Under the current constitution, only the party chairmen select members.
The proposal also required the panel drawing districts to factor in the previous decade's voter turnout in races for president, governor and senator in the redistricting. Those races favored Democrats.
Sweeney and Coughlin made their decision days after dozens of representatives of nonprofit organizations, political groups and academics testified in concurrent Senate Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee and Assembly Judiciary Committee hearings against the proposal.
Other groups protested it outside the State House.
“New Jerseyans spoke in a voice united, across political parties and ideological divisions, opposing an attempt to write partisanship into the state constitution,” said ACLU-NJ Legal Director Jeanne LoCicero in a statement Monday. “This proposed amendment would have threatened voting and other fundamental rights like free speech, free assembly and equal protection of the laws."
But in a state with nearly a million more Democrats than Republicans, Democratic leaders brushed aside criticism that they sought to solidify their power. They control 54 of 80 seats in the Assembly and 25 of 40 seats in the Senate.
"The numbers are the numbers," Senate President Steve Sweeney said. "There's a million more Democrats than Republicans. How do you make a 50-50 map if you're going to really reflect the population and what the state of New Jersey looks like?"
One way, suggested Helen Kioukis of the League of Women Voters of New Jersey, would be to include the state's largest voting bloc: unaffiliated voters.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
