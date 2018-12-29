Cumberland County icon

VINELAND – A developmentally disabled man missing since Dec. 10 from a state funded day program here was found dead Wednesday, according to a report in the Daily Journal that was posted on the Vineland Police Facebook page.

The body of Robert Nicholson IV, 28, of Mays Landing, was found by a retention pond by a landscaper, and he was pronounced dead at 4:10 p.m., police told the newspaper.

The apartment complex is at 3001 East Chestnut Avenue, according to police.

Police, who said there were no signs of trauma, had asked the public for help in finding Nicholson. Autopsy results, expected soon, should shed light on the cause of death.

REM NJ is a provider for the New Jersey Department of Human Services, department spokeswoman Natasha Alagarasan told the Daily Journal on Friday.

