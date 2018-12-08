Allegations of voter fraud are common in Atlantic City, and sometimes pop up in other towns …

Just The Facts

Atlantic City Corruption Timeline*

1890 - Republican city boss Louis Kuehnle steals votes to retain power - and line his pockets - and keep the gambling joints and brothels open. In 1910, there were more votes counted than registered voters.

1909 - Enoch 'Nucky' Johnson, another Republican, begins his political career. He lavishly rules Atlantic County until 1941. State launches corruption sting in 1912 at urging of hoteliers; arrests follow. He's seen strolling the Boardwalk with 'Scarface' Al Capone of Chicago in 1929, who was in town for the first national mobsters convention. During Prohibition (1920-1993), liquor was plentiful and speakeasies, prostitution and gambling operated under police protection.

1939 - Johnson is indicted for $125,000 tax evasion and siphoning profits from rail station construction. He is convicted in 1941 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. He returns powerless in 1945.

1941 - Republican State Sen. Frank S. 'Hap' Farley is elected chairman of the county committee and wields significant power in the city. Mayor Tommy 'Two-Gun' Taggart promotes reform, but Farley's machine prevails. About 200 bookies and numbers racketeers did about $3 million in business annually. Farley, purported head of the city's rackets, made sure the police were underpaid and easily bribed; vice flourished. Herman 'Stumpy' Orman, is believed to be controlling Farley.

1951 - The Kefauver Commission exposes criminal activities that are rampant under the administration of political boss Farley as well as others across the country.

Late 1940s, Early '50s - Atlantic City police officers known as the 'Four Horsemen' conduct unauthorized raids on illegal gambling and other activities. Leader Jack Portock, William 'Big Six' Shepperson, Francis Gribbin and Fred Warlich also begin digging up dirt on the city's political and crime bosses - including Hap Farley and Stumpy Orman. In October 1951, Portock and Gribbin are 'framed' with charges of conspiracy and soliciting bribes. Gribbin is charged with extortion and corrupt solicitation of a bribe. All four are eventually fired from the force. In 1971, the state attorney general studies the frame-up charge.

1958 - Hotel owner Mildred Fox is threatened after urging legalization of gambling. Federal agents have to escort her children to school.

1972 - Prompted by reporting in The Press of Atlantic City, a two-year investigation into payroll-padding at city hall and kickbacks brought federal grand jury indictments on bribery, conspiracy and extortion. In 1973, 'The Atlantic City Seven' - former mayors Richard S. Jackson, a Republican; and William T. Somers, a Democrat; former commissioner Arthur Ponzio and former city employee Karlos LaSane - are found guilty.

1975 - Police Capt. Walter Collette is charged with corruption and payoffs; charges are dropped when he resigns. In the following decade, he is elected to city council and eventually serves as council president.

1984 - Democrat Mayor Michael Matthews pleads guilty to extorting $10,000 from an undercover FBI agent posing as a developer connected to Philadelphia organized crime. He is sentenced to 15 years, but is released in 5.5 years, with 9.5 years probation.

1989 - E. James Bradley, city planning director, is instrumental in coercing a casino laundry contract for political ally W. Oscar Harris in exchange for parking garage approval. Harris and former mercantile inspector Alonzo Bailey are convicted of conspiracy and bribery and sentenced to 8 and 6.5 years in 1990. Bradley, 47, dies of a heart attack in 1989.

1989 - In July, Republican Mayor James L. Usry -- the first African American in that office -- Council President Walter Collette and 11 others from the city are arrested for municipal bribery and influence peddling conspiracies following an eight-month State Police undercover 'Operation COMSERV' aided by private investigator Albert Black. In a weak case, only four go to trial. Only Gene Dorn is found guilty and is sentenced to four years. Usry pleads guilty to a lesser charge - violating state campaign-contribution regulations - and is accepted into pretrial intervention after which charges are dismissed.

1991 - Atlantic City patrolman Dennis Munoz is arrested in February and charged with promoting prostitution, official misconduct, bribery, extortion, theft by extortion, possession of heroin and simple assault following a six-month State Police investigation. He is indicted in April. In May, State Police also subpoena personnel and Internal Affairs records for vice squad officers Sgt. Robert Flipping and patrolmen Paul Wegner and Kenneth Brown; no charges are brought against them. About 30 ACPD officers testify before a Trenton grand jury. In March 1993, Munoz is found not guilty. In April, he is reinstated as a patrolman and receives two years' back pay.

1992 - ACPD Officer Gary Sutley testifies in May before a federal jury concerning drug use by officers Steven Hagmaier (and his wife), Leo Fedor, Steven Loughney (and his wife), and firefighter Michael Jordan. Hagmaier and wife are found guilty of possession and distribution of cocaine. The others are convicted of conspiring to possess cocaine.

1993 - Gary Sutley is fired in June for admitted drug use after being suspended without pay in November 1992.

2006 - City Council President and Democrat Craig Callaway loses that post after pleading guilty in federal court to accepting bribes. He goes to jail for 42 months, and after getting out has become a major player in local politics, running a vote-by-mail and messenger vote operation.

2007 - City Councilman John Schultz is indicted in a scheme to blackmail Councilman Eugene Robinson by paying a prostitute to seduce him and filming the two having oral sex. Schultz enters the pretrial intervention program. Craig Callaway later admits to masterminding the crime, and gets a three-year sentence to run concurrent with his bribery sentence. Callaway's brothers Ronald and David Callaway, along with Floyd Tally, are also sentenced for their involvement in 2009.

2007 - Democrat Mayor Bob Levy disappears for weeks and then resigns from office after admitting to overstating his military experience. William "Speedy" Marsh, City Council President, becomes acting mayor after Levy resigns.

2008 - A state Superior Court judge orders Marsh and former and future Democrat Mayor Lorenzo Langford to repay the city $850,000 they received in a settlement of a wrongful termination lawsuit. The suit claimed they were fired from city jobs due to political retaliation. But the settlement was approved during one of Langford's times as mayor, creating a conflict of interest the court sited when it ordered repayment.

2008 - Atlantic City councilman Timothy Mancuso loses his driver's license for seven months after pleading guilty to drunk driving in 2007, when he drove his city car over the Boardwalk and onto the beach. He had been celebrating the arrests in the sex tape case.

2012 - Officials confirm no one has been monitoring the repayment plan of Marsh and Langford's $850,000 lawsuit settlement. Marsh has missed 29 monthly payments of $2,063.33, but Langford has not missed any. Marsh later catches up with his repayments.

2016 - Former Atlantic City councilman John Schultz pleads guilty to conspiracy to defraud the IRS of $119,800 in unpaid taxes related to his rolling-chair business and maintaining a second set of books not shared with the government.

2018 - Mayor Frank Gilliam, a Democrat, is accused of improperly depositing a $10,000 check in his campaign account but charges are dropped; gets in a fistfight outside a casino, and has his home raided by FBI and IRS agents.

*Source: Press of Atlantic City files