The heat will continue once again on Tuesday. This morning will be sunny with some patchy fog, with temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will climb to the low 90s on the mainland throughout the day. Check out Joe Martucci's forecast here.
Read about how drinking on the beach is policed in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
Chris Norman carried flowers during a 17-mile race in memory of Cody Iorns. He was with him when he died Wednesday during a paddleboarding session.
With the help of a banner plane, an Ocean City couple got engaged during the first Atlantic City beach concert of the summer.
State officials announced Monday that New Jersey hospitals will get June charity care and graduate medical education payments after a three-week delay.
For the lifeguards on this Beach Patrol, dealing with dangers isn’t nerve-wracking — it’s exhilarating.
LISTEN: Reporter Michelle Brunetti Post discusses the yearlong series about coastal flooding in South Jersey, Rising Waters.
Check out these Fourth of July events around South Jersey to celebrate the holiday.
