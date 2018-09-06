EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP _ Visit the Atlantic County Utilities Authority on September 13, to see electric cars and talk to their owners and experts about them and the region's charging infrastructure.
It's a Drive Electric Celebration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the ACUA’s Environmental Park at 6700 Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township.
Part of the eighth annual National Drive Electric Week, it will highlight the clean-air benefits and cost-savings of driving electric cars. There will also be information on incentives to purchase electric vehicles and install charging stations.
ACUA will display their electric vehicle fleet, which includes a Nissan Leaf and five plug-in hybrids.
“ACUA has been working to 'green our fleet' for many years; using biodiesel and now Compressed Natural Gas to fuel our fleet and installing charging stations for ACUA’s plug in hybrids and EVs,” ACUA president Rick Dovey said. “These measures have worked great for the Authority, but the Drive Electric event offers an opportunity to include other people and organizations who can add their own perspective.”
More information is available at www.acua.com/driveelectric/.
