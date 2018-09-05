Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti

Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti has proposed making some high-volume intersections in town into four-way stops.

 

EGG HARBOR CITY _ Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said Wednesday city council is considering making three high volume intersections in town into four-way stops.

They are St. Louis Avenue and Beethoven Street; St. Louis Ave and Claudius Street; and Havana Ave and Claudius Street.

"The resolution enabling this is currently posted on the Official Egg Harbor City Face Book page and will be posted tomorrow on channel 97 and the city web page," Jiampetti wrote in an email to city residents.

