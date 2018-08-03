EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Firefighters from Cardiff responded Friday to a fire that extensively damaged a vehicle.
The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. at English Creek and West Jersey avenues in the Cardiff section of the township, according to a witness at the scene.
The engine compartment of the vehicle was fully envolved when firefighters arrived, the witness said.
The scene was cleared by 3 p.m., witnesses said.
