So far this season 123 bald eagle chicks have fledged -- or taken their first flight out of the nest -- across New Jersey, according to Conserve Wildlife Foundation biologist Larissa Smith.
Even after fledging the chicks will stay around the nest area for the next few weeks learning to hunt, fly and survive on their own, she said.
Bald eagle juveniles have a brown body with brown and while mottled wings, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. It takes about five years to reach adulthood, when they have white heads and tails with dark brown bodies and wings.
Bald eagle numbers continued to increase in New Jersey in 2017, with 178 nest sites monitored, up from 172 last year.
But the number of successful fledglings fell to 190 from 216 last year, according to state Division of Fish and Wildlife biologist Kathleen Clark, coauthor of the 2017 New Jersey Bald Eagle Project report by the division and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey.
Shipyard gets grant to upgrade to electric from diesel
The Dorchester Shipyard in Maurice River Township has gotten a $232,585 federal grant to replace existing diesel equipment with electric air compressor systems, U.S. Congressman Frank A. LoBiondo, R-02, said this week.
LoBiondo helped the shipyard to get the grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration’s Small Shipyard Grants program.
“This federal funding will help Dorchester Shipyard invest in more efficient and environmentally-friendly equipment, a win-win for its operations as well as the surrounding region,” said LoBiondo, a senior member of the House Coast Guard & Maritime Transportation Subcommittee.
The shipyard will replace dirty, loud diesel air compressors, said James Roussos VP/Operations, Dorchester Shipyard.
"This upgrade is good for the environment and good for the shipyard," said Roussos. "These small shipyard grants are evidence of the value of shipyards to our region and to our country."
Flood Insurance and Community Rating System
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and New Jersey Association of Floodplain Management are offering a two-hour workshop about the Community Rating System program.
The CRS offers discounts on flood insurance to communities that go beyond minimum standards for floodplain management.
“FEMA's Community Rating System - Saving: Lives, Property, and Money," will be 10 a.m. to noon August 8 in Sea Isle City’s council room, 233 Kennedy Boulevard, Sea Isle City.
Contact Neil Byrnes nbyrne@seaislecitynj.us/.
Conference on Floodplain Management comes to Atlantic City in October
The New Jersey Association of Floodplain Management's 14th Annual Conference, "Mitigation Matters," will be held October 23-25 at Bally's Atlantic City.
For more information and to register, visit njafm.org/.
