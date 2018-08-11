Legislation that moves $15.3 million to the Department of Environmental Protection for land acquisition, including under the Green Acres and Blue Acres programs, was signed Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy.
The funding comes from constitutionally dedicated corporation business tax revenues.
The law appropriates $12.3 million to the DEP to provide funding for the acquisition of lands under Green Acres for recreation and conservation, and almost $3 million to the DEP to buy lands under Blue Acres that have been, or may be prone to, damage from floods or storms, the sponsors said.
The bill (A-4210) was sponsored by Assembly members John Armato, D-Atlantic; Roy Freiman, D-Somerset/Mercer/Middlesex/Hunderton; and Mila Jasey, D-Essex/Morris.
State decides not to demolish historic Salem County cabins used by hunters: The Department of Environmental Protection recently decided not to demolish the historic Mad Horse Creek cabins in Lower Alloway Township, which had been slated for removal because they were built on protected lands.
Sen. Jeff Van Drew, D-Atlantic/Cape May/Cumberland, applauded the reversal.
“These cabins have served as a refuge for hunters, fisherman, and boaters for generations, they are truly a historical artifact, and they mean a lot to the community here,” said Van Drew, who wrote a letter to DEP Commissioner Catherine McCabe asking that the cabins remain standing as a reminder of rural South Jersey’s rich history.
The eight cabins are located on waterways between Hancock's Bridge and the Delaware River.
Cabin owners said they had existed for decades, and were built before the DEP bought the land. Some date back to the 1800s.
High seas fisheries account for small share of world's seafood supply: Fishing fleets operating outside of national waters, which rely on government subsidies to make money, contribute less than 3% to the world's seafood supply, according to a recent study from Dalhousie University, New York University, and National Geographic.
The researchers said the finding goes against the common assertion that high seas fisheries are important for food security. The United Nations is discussing an international treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas, and a full closure to fishing is one idea that has been presented.
Free talk on gardening with perennials: Rutgers Master Gardener S. Ann Earon, PhD, who specializes in landscape design, will give a free talk on gardening with perennials from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Ocean County, 1623 Whitesville Road, Toms River. Register by calling 732-349-1246 by Sept. 17.
