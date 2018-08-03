American Wind Week started Sunday, and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority is encouraging members of the public to take its Atlantic City wind farm tour to celebrate the clean energy alternative.
The ACUA's wind turbines power its wastewater treatment plant, along with a solar array on the property.
The annual weeklong celebration, run by the American Wind Energy Association, is in its second year.
The ACUA’s tours are one of nearly 30 events happening in more than 15 states from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, according to americanwindweek.org/.
Tours will start at noon on Monday, Aug. 6 and Friday, Aug. 10 at the ACUA wastewater treatment plant and wind farm, 1801 Absecon Blvd. (Route 30) in Atlantic City.
ACUA offers the tours of the facility at noon Mondays and Fridays through the end of August.
For more information visit acua.com/summertours or calling 609-272-6950.
Buena Vista Township revitalizes park's nature trail
Buena Vista Township held a ribbon cutting for the revitalization of a Nature Trail at Michael Debbi Park, in the Richland section, last week.
The work on the trail was funded by a $1,500 grant to township’s Environmental Commission from the Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions (ANJEC) in May, said Environmental Commission Chairman and Committeeman John Williams.
The trail now features nine stations where people can enjoy native plants, wildlife and a Pinelands vernal pond. A brochure of the trail is on the Township’s website at www.buenavistanj.com/.
Contact the Township Clerks Office at 856-697-2100 ext. 1 for more information.
Nominations sought for statewide environmental awards
The annual Governor's Environmental Excellence Awards program is seeking nominations of outstanding work to improve New Jersey's environment.
Awards are given to individuals, businesses, institutions, communities, organizations, educators and youth, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Since it started in 2000, the program has given out 170 awards.
Nominations may be made in these categories: Clean Air, Water Resources, Healthy Ecosystems and Habitats, Innovative Technology, Land Conservation, Healthy and Sustainable Communities, Healthy and Sustainable Businesses, and two categories in Environmental Education: Educator-Led and Student-Led Projects.
Award winners will be honored at a luncheon in December in the Trenton area.
Completed applications for the 2018 awards program are due to the DEP by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5. For a 2018 nominating application and other awards information, visit https://www.nj.gov/dep/awards/.
To learn more, call Tanya Oznowich at (609) 984-9802 or email Tanya.Oznowich@dep.nj.gov/.
