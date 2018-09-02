The state Department of Environmental Protection’s ninth annual WILD Outdoor Expo — with more than 100 exhibits, demonstrations and seminars about conservation and outdoor activities — will happen Sept. 8 to 9 in New Egypt, Plumsted Township.
It’s a celebration of the natural world and activities around the state, the DEP said, and will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a part of the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area just outside the Jackson Township border, rain or shine.
Visitors can learn camping and backpacking skills, try archery, learn about osprey platform building, and improve tree identification skills.
Other activities include ziplining, stand-up paddleboarding and nature photography. There will be education on fishing, kayaking, rock climbing, shooting sports and wildlife watching.
Admission and parking are free. There also will be an outdoor equipment flea market, food trucks and vendors. Visit wildoutdoorexpo.com.
Taste a beach plum, and see how they grow and stabilize coastal dunes: Always wanted to taste a beach plum or its jelly or ice cream? Here’s your chance.
The 21st annual Island Beach Park Beach Plum Festival will take place rain or shine Sept. 9 at the park’s Swimming Area 1. The park is one of the few remaining undeveloped barrier beaches on the north Atlantic coast.
Visitors can sample and buy beach plum products, participate in children’s activities and explore environmental exhibits.
Located on the island across Barnegat Inlet from Barnegat Light State Park, Island Beach has 3,000 acres and 10 miles of coastal dunes.
The beach plum is a small tree that likes sandy soil and stabilizes coastal dunes from Maine to North Carolina, the DEP said.
Its fruits mature in late summer and are quite small, but have a big taste. Some describe it as a mix of plum, strawberry and apricot.
The festival is the main fundraiser for Friends of Island Beach State Park. An $8 donation is suggested.
Climate change presentation at Ocean City Library: C-Change “Primer,” a multimedia presentation on the science of climate change, will take place 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Ocean City Free Public Library, said event coordinator Ralph Cooper, co-chair of the Atlantic Cape May Sustainable Jersey Hub.
C-Change Primer was created by C-Change Conversations, which calls itself a non-partisan non-profit dedicated to promoting informed discussion around climate change and its impacts.
Visit c-changeconversations.org.
Documentary on sea level rise part of Bayshore Center’s ‘Rising Tides: Flow of Reality’: The Bayshore Center at Bivalve will show a film about sea level rise to open its fall Delaware Bay Speakers Series on Sept. 27.
“High Tide in Dorchester” is about Dorchester County, Maryland, a low-lying county that is now the fourth largest of Maryland’s 23 counties by land area. But scientists predict it will lose so much land area to sea level rise by 2100, it will drop to the 14th largest county in that state.
The film starts at 7 p.m. at the Haleyville-Mauricetown Elementary School, 1308 North Ave., Port Norris in Commercial Township.
There also will be a presentation, “Maurice River Cove: Exposed & Unprotected,” about rising waters along the Delaware Bay.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 10 to 17 and available online at bayshorecenter.org or by phone at 856-785-2060.
— Michelle Brunetti Post
