LACEY TOWNSHIP — Exelon Generation, owner of the Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station, has an agreement to sell the closing nuclear plant to privately held Holtec International, Exelon announced Tuesday.
Holtec plans to finish the cleanup of the site in eight years, rather than the 60 years proposed by Exelon, according to a press release.
Any sale of the plant is opposed by Mayor Nicholas Juliano, environmentalists and many residents. They are concerned a new company might try to cut corners or declare bankruptcy and leave taxpayers with the bill for completing the decommissioning.
The sale must be approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which would carefully study the finances and technical capabilities of any third-party company before agreeing to a sale, said spokesman Neil Sheehan.
LACEY TOWNSHIP — If Exelon Generation Co. sells the Oyster Creek nuclear plant, another comp…
Holtec would manage the decommissioning of the plant, scheduled to close permanently Sept. 17, which would include overseeing the highly radioactive spent fuel rods as they are first held in water pools and later moved to dry cask storage.
Exelon had announced a $1.4 billion, 60-year plan to clean up the site after it closes. It is the nation’s oldest operating nuclear plant, opening in 1969.
The almost $900 million trust fund for the cleanup, which ultimately came from ratepayers, will be transferred to Holtec to cover the cost of the decommissioning, and no additional funds from utility customers will be required, the companies said.
Holtec has locations in Florida, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania in the U.S., as well as around the world, according to the release.
LACEY TOWNSHIP — More than 100 people came out to air their concerns about aspects of closin…
"We hope to offer job opportunities to the many Oyster Creek-based Exelon employees," said Holtec’s President & CEO Kris Singh.
If the sale is approved, Holtec will contract with Comprehensive Decommissioning International LLC, of Camden, to perform the decontamination and decommissioning of the plant. CDI is a joint venture company of Holtec and SNC-Lavalin.
Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, said the sale would have some benefits but would raise many concerns.
"It would be a good thing if it were cleaned up faster," said Tittel, who has criticized Exelon's 60-year plan as taking too long. "But as far as liability, we won't have a regulated entity. We can't go to the Board of Public Utilities if Holtec was cutting corners to keep a bigger amount of the fund."
LACEY TOWNSHIP — The almost 50-year-old Oyster Creek nuclear plant will spend more time bein…
Holtec would submit a new Oyster Creek decommissioning plan, which would be reviewed by the NRC. There would be public review and comment on the plan during the NRC evaluation period, according to the companies and the NRC.
Holtec would assume ownership of the site, real property and used nuclear fuel under the agreement, according to Exelon.
"Before a sale of the plant could take place, the companies involved — in this case, Exelon and Holtec — would need to apply to the NRC to transfer the plant’s license," said the NRC's Sheehan. "We would review the proposal to ensure the new owner had the technical and financial capabilities to safely decommission the plant and to appropriately manage the spent nuclear fuel until such time that there is a permanent or interim repository able to receive it."
The plan would also need approvals from other agencies, such as the state BPU, said Sheehan.
Exelon Generation Company has filed a WARN notice with the state, saying 84 of its workers a…
In a separate action, Holtec has submitted a license application for an interim storage facility in New Mexico to store spent nuclear fuel from nuclear plants around the U.S., including from Oyster Creek. If licensed, fuel could be sent to there, the companies said. The federal government would allow Holtec to return the full site to unrestricted use once the fuel has been transported off-site.
But environmentalists and residents question whether communities around the country would allow spent fuel to be transported through them.
"We are really opposed to a third party coming in," said Janet Tauro, of Brick Township, board chairwoman of New Jersey Clean Water Action. She has worked for decades with community groups to oppose relicensing of the plant because of concerns about health, safety and environmental damage. "It points to the need for an independent safety board appointed by the governor, to guarantee no corners are cut."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.