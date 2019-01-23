All Farm Service AgenSucy (FSA) offices nationwide will soon reopen to provide services to farmers and ranchers during the lapse in federal funding, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue recently announced.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has temporarily recalled all of its more than 9,700 FSA employees to keep offices open from 8 am to 4:30 pm weekdays beginning January 24.
President Trump has already signed legislation that guarantees employees will receive all paychecks missed during the lapse in funding.
Some FSA offices, including the one in Vineland, have been providing limited services for existing loans and tax documents since January 17.
Now they will continue to do so through January 23, and starting January 24 all FSA offices will open to provide a longer list of services, Perdue said.
“At President Trump’s direction, we have been working to alleviate the effects of the lapse in federal funding as best we can, and we are happy to announce the reopening of FSA offices for certain services,” Perdue said.
He said FSA provides vital support for farmers and ranchers and "we want to offer as much assistance as possible until the partial government shutdown is resolved.”
In addition, the deadline to apply for the Market Facilitation Program, which aids farmers harmed by retaliatory tariffs, has been extended to February 14.
The original deadline had been January 15. Other program deadlines may be modified and will be announced as they are addressed.
For the first two full weeks (January 28 through February 1 and February 4 through February 8), FSA offices will be open Mondays through Fridays. In subsequent weeks, offices will be open three days a week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, if needed to provide the additional administrative services.
Agricultural producers who have business with the agency can contact their FSA service center to make an appointment.
FSA will provide a long list of administrative services, which are critical for farmers and ranchers, because failure to perform these services would harm funded programs.
Updates to available services and offices will be made during the lapse in federal funding on the FSA shutdown webpage (fsa.usda.gov/help/shutdowninfo). Programs managed by FSA that were re-authorized by the 2018 farm bill will be available at a later date yet to be determined.
