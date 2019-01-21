EGG HARBOR CITY — Federal workers and U.S. members of Congress rallied at the Teamsters union hall Monday afternoon in support of reopening the federal government and paying those who have been furloughed or working without pay.
The rally came as the shutdown entered its fifth week.
“The emotional stress has had the biggest impact on me,” said Maureen Smith, who works on the automatic computer systems used by air traffic controllers at the Federal Aviation Administration’s William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township.
Smith is considered an essential employee who must go to work without pay.
If she doesn’t get another paycheck at the end of the week, “my savings is going to be gone.”
“How can I buy diapers, pay for day care, make car payments and mortgage payments?” Smith said. “How do I buy gas to get me to my job that is not paying me right now?”
But those who work for federal contractors are in a worse situation. They will not be given back pay.
Kaushik Gona, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, has been in the U.S. for eight years on a work visa. The native of India works for a company that contracts with the federal government, and has been at the FAA Tech Center for five years. He is a technology specialist working on the NextGen software for new aviation technologies.
For the first two weeks of the shutdown, his company still had some money left from previous government payments, so he continued to work and get paid.
But during the last three weeks, he has been furloughed, with no hope of making up the income, he said.
On top of that, he has to worry about his immigration status.
“The work visa in the U.S. has some rules. You have to be always employed, always paid and always working,” Gona said.
So he will be breaking work visa rules by being furloughed and not paid.
None of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 200’s members at the FAA Tech Center are being paid; half are furloughed, while half are still required to work, said President Robert Challender, who represents about 360 workers there.
“Essential workers keep the air traffic control system running,” said Challender. “The other half that are furloughed are developing new technology for air traffic control systems.”
Natalie Cole-Warters, the president of AFGE Local 3975, said all 300 staff members at the Federal Correctional Institution at Fairton are essential and working without pay. Positions range from correctional workers, counselors and case managers to secretaries and food service workers.
“Right now, everyone seems to be doing OK, but once we miss the second paycheck, it’s going to be bad,” said Cole-Warters. She said her workers’ salaries start at about $45,000 a year.
“Morale is low. We don’t have enough staff as it is, and now we are mandated to work extra shifts, and we are not getting paid for it,” Cole-Warters said.
William Pomales, 58, of Sicklerville in Camden County, said he has been furloughed during the shutdown since his job is not considered essential.
He works as an information technology specialist for the FAA, and in March would celebrate 29 years at the agency.
“I started as a government contractor and became a federal worker because of the stability,” said Pomales. “I have had stability. I am not complaining.”
But he said he has two mortgages to pay, and with only his wife’s smaller earnings he has had to choose which mortgage to pay and which to skip.
“I told my wife, ‘We are a plane with two engines. Now we have to keep this plane afloat with your little engine and little gas tank,’” Pomales said.
Training is also being affected by the shutdown.
Jamie Ludy, of Galloway Township, is a member of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialist Union. She maintains the lighting and navigation equipment on the runway at Atlantic City International Airport, she said.
She was supposed to leave for a week of training at an FAA facility in Oklahoma City. It is the same facility where air traffic controllers and others are trained, but no training has happened since the shutdown Dec. 22.
U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., in a talk with the media before his speech to the crowd, championed a hard line on negotiations over the shutdown.
“My view is, ‘You open the government. Then we negotiate,’” he said of his approach to President Donald Trump.
But U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2, said there has to be compromise on both sides.
“Would I like to first open the government? Yes,” he said after the event. “But if we are not able to, we need more intense negotiations, and constant negotiations, to work out more of a compromise.”
He would like to see a panel of border security experts agreed upon by both parties determine how much should be spent on which aspects of border security, including possibly extending the existing fencing.
Both sides would also agree to abide by the decisions of the panel, Van Drew said.
“We didn’t see all of (the workers’ needs) today,” said Van Drew after the rally. Most of the people at Monday’s event work in higher paying jobs and are more likely to have some savings to fall back on, he said.
“It’s different when you speak to folks at the Coast Guard, and people who work in airports and make small salaries,” said Van Drew.
They are the workers now turning to food banks and other places for assistance.
“They can’t keep doing this. If this goes on another month or two, what happens to them?” Van Drew asked.
Atlantic City International Airport air traffic controller TJ Woodyard, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, agreed his profession is well paid so the financial stress isn’t as dire. But it is still there, he said.
“In our line of work, it’s important to be focused 100 percent of the time on the job,” said Woodyard. “We have thousands of lives in our hands on a daily basis.”
He called the shutdown and lack of pay an unnecessary distraction.
“We are pretty fed up as a workforce,” Woodyard said.
