EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Firefighters and police responded to a vehicle that crashed into trees Wednesday along the northbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway near exit 36.
Volunteer firefighters from Bargaintown and Cardiff responded along with State Police and multiple ambulances.
The crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. As of noon, there are no lane closures, but traffic is moving slow.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
