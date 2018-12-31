If You Go

First Day Hikes/Bikes in Region:

BELLEPLAIN STATE FOREST, Woodbine, East Creek Trail Hike, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Moderate 3.5 mile hike, dogs on a leash welcome. Meet at Belleplain State Forest Office, 1 Henkinsifkin Road, Woodbine. Registration not required. May be cancelled for extremely bad weather, call 609-374-0094 on Jan. 1.

BELLEPLAIN STATE FOREST, Woodbine, Mountain Bike Ride 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 10 mile trail -- technical trail with twists and turns. Open to adults and children 10 and over with responsible adult, who have some trail bike riding experience. Bring bike and required helmet. Eye protection recommended. Meet at Belleplain State Forest Office, 1 Henkinsifkin Road, Woodbine. Registration not required. Call 609-861-2404 for details; on Jan. 1 call 609-805-4073 for cancellation information if weather is bad.

PARVIN STATE PARK Pittsgrove, Salem County, Parvin Walk in History tour 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., easy, two-mile walk for adults and children with parents or guardians, dogs on leashes. Binoculars and camera recommended. Meet at Nature Interpretive Pavilion, 902 Parvin Mill Road, Pittsgrove. Registration is required. Email parvinvolunteers@gmail.com/. Cancelled for rain or snow. Check Parvin State Park Appreciation Committee website, Facebook, Twitter or call 856-981-6100.

WHARTON STATE FOREST - ATSION RECREATION AREA, Shamong Township, Burlington County, Outdoor Club of South Jersey moderate 6-mile hike 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Children with parents/guardians welcome. Bring lunch and beverage. No restrooms, only pit toilets. Meet in field next to the Atsion Office, 744 US-206, Shamong. No registration required. For more information, email cdenneler157@yahoo.com. For cancellation notice please visit ocsj.org.

WHARTON STATE FOREST / ATSION RECREATION AREA, easy to moderate 5-mile Historic Hampton Furnace Settlement Hike 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children 12 and over, with responsible adult, and well-behaved dogs on leash welcome. Restroom available at meeting area only. Meet Atsion Office, 744 US-206, Shamong for carpool to hike site. Pre-registration required call 856-767-7075 or email jhspinnaker@yahoo.com; or on Facebook “2019 First Day Hike – Hampton Furnace.”

Cancelled if gusty winds, blizzard conditions, dangerous wind-chill, hazardous road conditions such as accumulating snow or ice, torrential or heavy rains forecasted. Due to the recently wet autumn, if the trail is not primarily dry on January 1, we will hike the Mullica River Trail from Atsion Ranger Station as an alternate. We will know for certain approximately 1 week prior to the hike.

To check, call (856) 767-7075 or the hike event on Facebook “2019 First Day Hike – Hampton Furnace”

WHARTON STATE FOREST, Washington Township, Burlington County, easy 2-mile Batsto Village Walk 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Families welcome Service animals only. Meet at Batsto Visitor Center, Wharton State Forest, 31 Batsto Rd. off of Hwy. Rt. 542, about 9 miles east of Hammonton. Pre-registration is required by emailing alicia.bjornson@dep.nj.gov or calling 609-561-0024 with name and number in party. Call 856-275-6975 to see if cancelled for icy conditions.

WHARTON STATE FOREST, Mullica Township, easy 2- to 3- mile hike to view remnants of the Old Forge Pond and a previous Pine Barrens Nature Study area, 10 a.m. to whenever. Children 10 and over accompanied by an adult, and dogs allowed on leash. Gloves, hat, warm gear suggested, along with binoculars, cameras, water, snacks. No rest rooms. Meet in parking lot of the Batsto-Pleasant Mills Church, 4168 Nesco Rd, Mullica Twp. six miles east of Rt 30 in Hammonton and one mile west of the main entrance to Batsto Village. Registration is required, call Terry 609-412-3394.

WHARTON STATE FOREST at BATSTO VILLAGE - Washington Township, Burlington County, Batsto Mountain Bike Ride 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Brisk cross-country mountain bike ride through the Pinelands of Wharton State Forest. Ten miles at easy pace on all dirt trails. Ages 14 and up, bring own bike and helmet, eye protection and weather appropriate clothing, water, snacks and lunch. Meet at Batsto Village Parking Lot, 31 Batsto Rd. off of Hwy. Rt. 542, about 9 miles east of Hammonton. Registration is required, call 609-567-4559. Cancelled for steady rain or accumulated snowfall/ice.

For full statewide list, visit: njparksandforests.org/parks/first_day_hikes.html/.