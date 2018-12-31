Here's a way to start the new year off right — take a free First Day hike or bike with the New Jersey Division of Parks and Forestry.
In the region, there is a dog-friendly, moderate 3.5-mile hike and an off-road biking tour set for Belleplain State Forest in Woodbine in addition to an easy 2-mile dog-friendly hike at Parvin State Park in Pittsgrove, Salem County.
There are also several hikes and bike rides in Wharton State Forest, which spans parts of Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Ocean counties.
Part of the annual America’s State Parks’ First Day Hikes program, it's a way to get out and exercise, learn about history and nature, and celebrate 2019 with friends, said Mark Texel, assistant director of the State Park Service.
In total, state parks, forests and historic sites will offer visitors 22 guided hikes, two mountain bike rides, one horseback ride and one lighthouse climb on Jan. 1, 2019. Hikes are scheduled at parks and forests in 13 of New Jersey’s 21 counties.
For a detailed list on event start times, how to dress, difficulty ratings and lengths of hike, age requirements, accessibility issues, whether dogs are permitted and whom to contact in case of inclement weather, visit this site.
The State Park Service began participating in First Day Hikes in 2012. First Day Hikes began more than 20 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts, to promote healthy lifestyles and year-round recreation at state parks.
The Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Parks and Forestry manages nearly 450,000 acres of land, including 40 state parks and forests.
