Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders has its first-ever female chairman.
Republican Amy Gatto, of Hamilton Township, was elected to head the board at the Jan. 1 reorganization meeting.
Gatto, former Deputy Mayor of Hamilton Township, was first elected to the board in 2016, after being appointed to finish the unexpired term of Freeholder-at-large Will Pauls.
Republican Maureen Kern, of Galloway Township, was re-elected vice chair. Kern was elected freeholder in 2016 after being a Somers Point councilwoman and school board member.
After two female Democratic contenders won in 2017, the board is now made up of four women and five men.
“Atlantic County has reached a historic milestone in helping crack the glass ceiling in New Jersey politics," said Atlantic County Republican Committee Chair Keith Davis. "The hurdles against women in running for office and obtaining leadership positions are significant, even though more than half of the electorate is female. Amy Gatto and Maureen Kern persevered and prevailed. It’s a proud day for Atlantic County and our party."
Davis said the county committee will continue its efforts to encourage and support more women to run for office "until the composition of our boards, councils and commissions is a true reflection of the voters they represent.”
This story is continuing. Please check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.