The National Flood Insurance Program, so vital to coastal communities, will end at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday if not extended by Congress.
The House and Senate have each passed different short-term renewal bills, and are expected to combine them into one bill and get it to President Donald Trump for his signature by the deadline -- less than 48 hours away.
Both extend the existing program, one through hurricane season's end Nov. 30, and the other through the end of the year.
It would be the latest of several short-term renewals passed in the last year, again leaving the difficult work of reforming the program for the future.
The NFIP is about $25 billion in debt, after a string of expensive hurricanes, and has been criticized for outdated pricing policies that don't charge homeowners according to true risk. It also provides a host of subsidies some say cannot be sustained.
Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) records show the program's financial woes started with Katrina in 2005, and were worsened by Sandy in 2012 and by last year's three strong hurricanes affecting Texas and Florida.
The program provides insurance to about 250,000 New Jersey property owners and about five million nationally.
If the NFIP is allowed to lapse, existing policies will remain in force until their annual renewal date, but would not be renewed, according to FEMA, which administers the program.
And real estate transactions involving federally-backed mortgages in certain flood zones would have to stop, since those mortgages could not be issued without flood insurance coverage.
New Jersey’s U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-3rd, introduced legislation to extend the National Flood Insurance Program through the end of hurricane season Nov. 30. It passed the House last week.
MacArthur's district covers much of Ocean County, which was particularly hard-hit by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
The Senate has passed an extension bill that would last longer -- through the end of the year. That version is supported by Congressman Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd.
Last fall the House passed a five-year extension of the program, but it went nowhere in the Senate.
New Jersey Democrat U.S. Senator Robert Menendez has introduced a six-year reauthorization bill to reform the program. It relies on paying lower administrative fees to private insurance companies to save money, rather than raising premiums on policyholders.
