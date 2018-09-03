Tuesday will be mainly sunny with afternoon clouds and a possible stray shower and thunderstorm.
Nick Foles will be the starter in Thursday's game.
A heat advisory is in effect for Tuesday in Ocean County.
Tropical Storm Gordon brings hurricane watch to Gulf Coast.
And watch where you walk your pets during the heat wave.
