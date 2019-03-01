Frank Formica, the longtime Republican Atlantic County freeholder, has dropped out of the race for Assembly after announcing his candidacy last November, Formica confirmed Friday.
He cited professional and business concerns.
That leaves former Brigantine Mayor Phil Guenther, Freeholder John Risley, and Somers Point Councilman James Toto as the Republican contenders for the seats now held by Democrats Vince Mazzeo and John Armato.
Formica had said he was running in order to help reform state law to tighten rules on use of mail-in ballots, after a large number of votes were cast for Democrats in the November election via the mail-in system in Plesantville and Atlantic City.
He was re-elected in November, but his margin tightened considerably after mail-in ballots were counted.
Formica said at the time he was concerned that a political machine was paying people for their mail-in ballots.
Formica has been actively involved in a bipartisan effort with Mazzeo, Armato, State Senator Chris Brown, and Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2, and others to demand that New Jersey Transit reopen the Atlantic City Rail Line.
NJ Transit recently announced it will resume May 24.
He also faces being named in a whistleblower lawsuit along with Republican Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, against Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner and his office.
Filed by former Assistant Prosecutor Diane Ruberton, former Lt. Heather McManus and current Assistant Prosecutor Donna Fetzer, the lawsuit alleged gender discrimination and retailiation against Tyner and claimed Levinson and Formica “refuse to look deeper at gender bias and systemically devalue plaintiffs, as women, in the workplace,” and “have publicly announced their support of the male defendants even before this lawsuit was filed and even before all the facts were and/or have been disclosed,” according to the 146-page suit.
The three first filed a lawsuit against Prosecutor Damon Tyner on Jan. 10 in Atlantic County Superior Court, which was dismissed Jan. 23.
They then refiled it that same day to include Levinson and Formica, according to court records.
“The county government has no say over the Prosecutor’s Office,” Levinson said Wednesday at the time. “We have nothing to do with day-to-day activity.”
Levinson is running for re-election this year.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
