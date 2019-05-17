GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - The Senior Corps Foster Grandparent Program thanked its foster grandparent volunteers Friday with a breakfast and recognition event at the Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.
Senior volunteers of the Head Start and Early Head Start Program were given food and other gifts in appreciation for for their dedication. The group, mostly retirees, volunteer as in-class support assistants in pre-K and kindergarten settings to provide children support and role models.
The program, a Gateway Community Action Partnership (CAP) program, aims to fight poverty through community service.
“I love meeting these foster grandparents. I like bringing us all together from different counties. It’s good to see everyone together," said Albert Kelly, president and founder of Gateway.
The CAP was founded as a "War-against Poverty" initiative in the 1960’s, and is “a duel-generational approach to helping both children and adults,” in South Jersey, Gateway Vice President Bonnie Eggenburg said
“My personal mission is to serve. This gives me the opportunity to serve the senior population, and by providing them the opportunity to get involved with meaningful work," Eggenburg said.
Volunteers, organizers and Gateway board members alike all described all described their overwhelming desire to give back to the public, and assist the children who needed them; 78 volunteers were recognized during the event.
