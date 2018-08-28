EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP _ The Atlantic County Utilities Authority will hold a native plant walk and talk Thursday evening, Aug. 30, where participants will collect seeds and dig a free native plant to take home.
Raven Ahmed of Earth First Natives will lead the tour through ACUA’s pollinator garden and native plant meadow, and share information on the benefits and uses of many species.
“Being out in the garden with a knowledgeable guide is an excellent way to learn,” said ACUA spokesperson Amy Menzel. “Reading books and catalogs is informative, but being able to see how established plants grow, how tall they get, how they spread, what their flowers smell like and how they can be used goes way beyond what you can learn online or from a book.”
The event is free, but ACUA appreciates help with garden maintenance at 6 p.m., before the talk begins at 7 p.m. Gloves are provided, said Menzel, adding volunteers can learn while they work.
Native plants provide habitat and food for insects, birds and other animals, and are adapted to local soils and seasons, so don’t require as much watering or fertilizer as non-native species, Menzel said.
Participants will be able to collect seed of the False Blue Indigo, and to dig a small Anise Hyssop seedling to take home.
The garden is located at the ACUA’s Environmental Park, 6700 Delilah Road, in Egg Harbor Township. For more information, visit acua.com or call 609-272-6950.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.