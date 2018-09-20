The Department of Environmental Protection is awarding about $400,000 to 20 municipalities and two counties urban and community tree and forest stewardship.
Only three municipalities and in Southeast New Jersey were included. They are Galloway Township, Hammonton and Point Pleasant Beach in Ocean County.
Galloway and Point Pleasant received resiliency planning grants of $10,000 and $8,000 respectively, while Hammonton received a tree planting grant of $17,220.
The "Treasure Our Trees" state license plate sales and the No Net Loss Compensatory Reforestation program funded the 2018 grants.
"It is a priority of the New Jersey Forest Service to not only plant trees in our communities and urban areas, but to ensure their long-term survival through proper planning and management," said DEP Assistant Commissioner for Natural and Historic Resources Ray Bukowski.
Since 2000, the New Jersey Forest Service's Urban and Community Forestry Program began awarding Stewardship Grants to help counties and municipalities enact Community Forestry Management Plans.
The grants are used for a wide range of projects, such as community tree inventories, tree planting and reforestation.
They may also be used to manage impacts from the emerald ash borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle that is causing widespread losses of ash trees across the nation. Since its first detection in New Jersey in 2014, the ash borer has been found in 71 municipalities in 13 counties.
None have yet been found in Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean, Cumberland, Salem or Gloucester counties in the South, or Union and Passaic in the North. However, each year since 2014 the pest has spread to new areas. The closest found in South Jersey so far were in Camden and Burlington counties.
"The emerald ash borer remains the most significant threat to the health, safety and sustainability of our urban and community forests," said State Forester John Sacco. "Proper management is essential because infested trees can eventually become a public safety concern."
Communities that are accredited with the New Jersey Urban and Community Forestry Program are eligible for the grants. To be certified, they have a Community Forestry Management Plan, participate in required training and education programs, and report on their accomplishments annually, said Carrie Sargeant, coordinator of the state's Urban and Community Forestry program.
At the beginning of this year, 219 municipalities and counties across New Jersey had approved management plans, and 145 of those communities were fully accredited.
