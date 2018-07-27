GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — When Ernie Tarsitano turned down Second Avenue to go home Thursday afternoon, he saw smoke coming out of one of the bungalows at the Country Motel.
The 60-year-old retired Ventnor firefighter immediately pulled into the parking lot to assess the situation, and, along with other residents of the motel, saved the life of 72-year-old Roderick Cormier, who was trapped inside.
Tarsitano and Patrick Morrill-Carpenter were recognized by police Friday for saving Cormier’s life, according to a news release from the Police Department.
“They disregarded their own safety and placed themselves in a perilous situation in order to save the victim of this fire,” police said.
As the flames engulfed the back of the bungalow around 4:44 p.m., one of the men kicked down the door and Tarsitano held his breath and went in to find Cormier, he said during a phone interview Friday.
“I couldn’t get to him first because the smoke was so bad; I couldn’t see,” Tarsitano said.
After running out of the cabin, Tarsitano said he went back in and found Cormier with flames about 4 feet from his body.
“He was totally limp on the ground,” he said. “I stood up, I grabbed his ankles and I drug him from inside the fire out the front door.”
Once Tarsitano got Cormier to the doorway, Cormier's arm was stuck, and Morrill-Carpenter freed it, Tarsitano said, before the pair and other residents carried Cormier away from the building.
Residents Trevor Loper, 54, and Derrick Brown, 56, helped get Cormier to safety, they said at the scene Thursday.
“Right after we put him on the ground, the building was totally engulfed,” Tarsitano said. “Thank God those other guys were there to help me get him away from the building.”
Shortly after, Bayview and Pomona volunteer fire companies arrived and put out the blaze within a half-hour, Bayview Fire Chief Mark Morton said.
However, both units in the bungalow were left uninhabitable, according to police, and other cabins on the property lost power and several residents were relocated by the American Red Cross.
Cormier was transported by the township’s Ambulance Squad to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, police said.
He was discharged Thursday, the hospital confirmed.
Tarsitano sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene, and a Pomona firefighter suffered a medical emergency and was also treated on scene, police said.
The Absecon Ambulance Squad, Egg Harbor Township Ambulance Squad, Tri-Care EMS, AtlantiCare EMS, Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department, Galloway Township Police Department, Galloway Township Office of Emergency Management, Atlantic County Office of Emergency Preparedness/EMS Coordinator and Atlantic City Electric responded.
The fire is under investigation by township Fire Marshal Ron Garbutt and police Officer John Mooney.
“I worked 30 years and never had to do that in any fire in Ventnor,” said Tarsitano, who ran into the cabin in shorts, a cutoff T-shirt and without any gear.
“This by far was a blessing from God,” he said, “that I was there at that time.”
