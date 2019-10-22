GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A three-hour standoff with a man with a machete that caused a shelter-in-place order in the Absecon Highlands section of the township, including at a school, ended with the man's arrest, police said Tuesday.
Police stationed themselves in front of a home and blocked Pitney Road at East Ridgewood Avenue while negotiations took place. Members of the Atlantic County SWAT team and Atlantic City police also were on the scene.
About 2:40 p.m., police took one man into custody, who was taken from the scene in an ambulance.
"The subject has been detained and the situation is over," the department posted on its Facebook page. "Anyone sheltering in place can resume their normal activities."
No injuries were reported.
Authorities sent a text alert about 11:30 a.m. stating there was an active incident and residents should stay in place with all doors and windows locked.
Police also contacted Arthur Rann Elementary School requesting students remain in the building and proceed with classes and activities as normal.
A shelter-in-place order does not require early dismissal from the school. Parents were asked not to visit the school, as no one is permitted to enter or exit the campus during a shelter-in-place scenario.
