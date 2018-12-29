GLASSBORO — The Doubletree Shopping Center was evacuated for about two hours Saturday afternoon due to a threat, police said.
The Police Department's Facebook page said it was closed from about noon to 2:10 p.m.
Authorities did not give specific information but classified the severity level as "moderate" and noted there was a "possible threat to life or property," according to the Courier-Post.
The shopping center includes an ALDI supermarket, the Hops & Grapes liquor store, a Social Security Administration office and a UPS Store, according to the newspaper.
